Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 745,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Thomson Reuters worth $74,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRI. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Shares of TRI opened at $118.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.82 and a fifty-two week high of $120.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.66.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

