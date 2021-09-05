Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,197 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Boston Properties worth $69,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Boston Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Boston Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.71.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $113.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.22.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.