Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,302 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Principal Financial Group worth $70,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.86. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

