Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,972,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,813 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Baker Hughes worth $67,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3,761.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKR opened at $23.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.89 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $212,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,777,137 shares of company stock worth $1,256,195,992. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

