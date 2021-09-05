Swiss National Bank Buys 100,847 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,661,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,847 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Arch Capital Group worth $64,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 531,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $228,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $9,791,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,390,000 after buying an additional 88,537 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACGL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $39.43 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average is $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.