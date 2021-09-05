Swiss National Bank Has $67.91 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,189,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,466 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of VICI Properties worth $67,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 76.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

