Swiss National Bank Has $69.27 Million Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,933 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,181 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Zendesk worth $69,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $125.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.73. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.05 and a 1-year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $526,956.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,261.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $100,853.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 86,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,469,848.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,612 shares of company stock worth $22,237,920. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

