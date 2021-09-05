Swiss National Bank Has $71.76 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,163 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of AmerisourceBergen worth $71,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,308,000 after buying an additional 1,132,213 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,956,000 after buying an additional 505,094 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,626,000 after buying an additional 228,136 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,832,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,188,000 after buying an additional 938,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.70.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,082.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total transaction of $1,518,994.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,984,411.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,814. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

