Swiss National Bank Has $74.03 Million Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 16,077 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Insulet worth $74,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Insulet by 29.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Insulet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,654,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 121.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth $1,609,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Insulet by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $302.59 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $197.08 and a 12 month high of $306.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -657.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

