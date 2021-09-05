Swiss National Bank Invests $63.16 Million in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,044,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,159,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Lyft at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth about $302,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 12.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth about $413,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 18.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,880 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 39,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,090 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.23.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.