Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 404,607 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $76,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,052,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.6% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 328.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $170.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $126.77 and a one year high of $177.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,748 shares of company stock valued at $8,996,595. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

