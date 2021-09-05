SyncFab Market Cap Reaches $2.32 Million (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One SyncFab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. SyncFab has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SyncFab alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00064144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00015357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00121375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $416.91 or 0.00805030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00047435 BTC.

About SyncFab

MFG is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

SyncFab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SyncFab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SyncFab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.