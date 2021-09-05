Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.57.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

