Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,295 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $19,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 33.7% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sysco by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 309,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,065,000 after buying an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $1,114,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sysco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,081,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,823,000 after buying an additional 220,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

SYY stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.83.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

