Syscoin Reaches Market Cap of $168.81 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $168.81 million and $4.23 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.59 or 0.00437535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 618,631,172 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

