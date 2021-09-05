Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stake Trimmed by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

TTWO opened at $160.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.86. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.00 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

