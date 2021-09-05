Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SKT shares. TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $139,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,412,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,071,000 after acquiring an additional 900,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,215,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,655,000 after acquiring an additional 872,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,116,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,445,000 after acquiring an additional 324,317 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,030,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,279,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.10, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

