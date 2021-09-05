Tap Trading 15% Lower This Week (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Tap coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $441,158.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tap has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00064396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00015390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00121435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.67 or 0.00802940 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00047157 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

XTP is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

