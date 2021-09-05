Tapmydata (TAP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $26,608.00

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $26,608.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.67 or 0.00520009 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002630 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007954 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.92 or 0.01017590 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,238,727 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.