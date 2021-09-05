Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 89,130 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Targa Resources worth $25,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 19.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRGP opened at $45.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

TRGP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

