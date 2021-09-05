Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 99.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,719 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 482.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.09.

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $3,096,906.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,759,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,442,069.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $5,185,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,903,723 shares of company stock worth $261,317,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Argus cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

