Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 30.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,637,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,022 shares of company stock worth $14,478,440. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -424.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

