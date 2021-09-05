Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,133 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,079,000 after purchasing an additional 457,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,075,000 after purchasing an additional 264,561 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 854,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,209,000 after purchasing an additional 248,969 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 346.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 290,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,023,000 after purchasing an additional 225,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 205,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,739,000 after purchasing an additional 82,514 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.71.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,192,058. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS opened at $335.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $337.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

