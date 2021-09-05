Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 7,282 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 125.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6elm Capital LP boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 57.8% in the first quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $5,912,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $474,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $4,057,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $1,773,000. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $129,788,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,294,601 shares of company stock worth $483,624,376 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist decreased their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $158.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.33. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

