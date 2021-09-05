Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,184 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Murphy Oil worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUR. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

