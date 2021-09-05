Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.92 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,071,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 14.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $467.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $494.03 and its 200-day moving average is $493.33. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.29.

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,172 shares of company stock worth $33,124,471 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

