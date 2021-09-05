Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $209,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.5% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 213,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.3% in the second quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 255,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,345,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $84.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.09. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 111.78, a PEG ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

