Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.08 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,839 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

EMN opened at $112.56 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $74.84 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.92.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

