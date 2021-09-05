Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.50 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $241.86 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $79.06 and a 1-year high of $248.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,698. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

