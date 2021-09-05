Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,293 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,293 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mplx were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.3% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 160,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.5% in the second quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 400,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the second quarter worth $168,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 110,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.65. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Mplx’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 112.70%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

