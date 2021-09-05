Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 72,144 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,144 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $129,303,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 213.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,730,000 after purchasing an additional 737,283 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 150.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 393,344 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in Hormel Foods by 84.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 674,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 308,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 267.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 418,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,018,000 after purchasing an additional 304,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,607.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NYSE HRL opened at $42.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

