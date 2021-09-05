TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.48. TEGNA reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in TEGNA in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

TGNA opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $21.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

