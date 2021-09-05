Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,276,000. Pettee Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 120.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $448.81 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $301.76 and a 12-month high of $465.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Cowen increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

