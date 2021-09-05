Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 1,967 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after buying an additional 2,260,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after buying an additional 2,660,059 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,101,000 after buying an additional 358,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,120,000 after purchasing an additional 154,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.07. 16,304,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,943,100. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.76. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $82.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

