Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 5,901 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $884,865.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,771.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,737 shares of company stock worth $5,534,092 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Best Buy stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.02. 1,762,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.56. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

