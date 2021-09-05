Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 734 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after buying an additional 236,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after buying an additional 374,780 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after buying an additional 421,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,374,362,000 after buying an additional 511,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,287,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.85. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

