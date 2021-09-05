Telemus Capital LLC Buys 1,015 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $134,446,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter worth about $102,220,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in ANSYS by 482.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 292,862 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 55.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 710,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,577,000 after buying an additional 253,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,701,000 after buying an additional 132,986 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,901 shares of company stock valued at $23,612,619. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $368.38. 292,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,845. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.24 and its 200 day moving average is $349.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.