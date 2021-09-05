Telemus Capital LLC Buys 11,631 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pecaut & CO. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 80,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 26,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 67,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of PHYS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,786. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $15.78.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.