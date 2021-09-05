Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$86.23 on Friday. 1,136,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,420. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $86.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

