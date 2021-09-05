Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,989. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $130.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.99 and its 200 day moving average is $127.39.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

