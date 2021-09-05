Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 758,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205,818 shares during the quarter. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors accounts for 1.8% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC owned 0.89% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $25,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth $47,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth $201,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Shares of NYSE FTAI traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 204,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,562. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $96.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million. Research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

