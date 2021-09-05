Telemus Capital LLC Has $16.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,586 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $16,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,030,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,650,000 after buying an additional 94,418 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,107,000 after buying an additional 388,328 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,236,000 after buying an additional 343,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,126,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,064,000 after buying an additional 1,068,384 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.77. The company had a trading volume of 401,612 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.79.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.