Telemus Capital LLC Has $36.23 Million Stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,757,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,618 shares during the quarter. Lannett comprises about 2.6% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 18.72% of Lannett worth $36,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LCI shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE:LCI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,944. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $145.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Lannett’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Crew bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 411,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,290. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

