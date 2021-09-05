Telemus Capital LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 469,689 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of Global Net Lease worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 49,056 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

In related news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,960.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNL. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GNL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. 616,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,654. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.