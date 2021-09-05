Telemus Capital LLC Has $9.19 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,717,000 after purchasing an additional 719,314 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after buying an additional 341,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,124,000 after buying an additional 179,710 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $47,605,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $27,158,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $503.50. 629,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,730. The business’s 50 day moving average is $491.76 and its 200-day moving average is $487.18. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $321.77 and a 1-year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

