Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 295 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.0% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total transaction of $25,751,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,661,440 shares of company stock valued at $936,782,122 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $376.26. 7,511,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,126,910. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Truist raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

