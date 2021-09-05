Telemus Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $44,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.96. The company had a trading volume of 18,252,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,983,398. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.20 and its 200 day moving average is $223.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.