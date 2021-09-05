Telemus Capital LLC Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 1.2% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $16,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,703,000 after purchasing an additional 206,511 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $120,666,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,557,000.

BATS USMV traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $78.26. 1,452,048 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average of $72.56. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

