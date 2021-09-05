Telemus Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,298 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 5,779.5% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,793 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in FedEx by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in FedEx by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last ninety days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.04. 1,525,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,769. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $217.40 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

