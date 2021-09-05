Telemus Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,458 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after buying an additional 179,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after buying an additional 223,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,987,033,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,357,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,423,565. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.14. The company has a market capitalization of $261.47 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 717,056 shares of company stock worth $178,248,162. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.